Lupito, the boy who went viral, after crying over the heartbreaking request to Santa Claus at Christmassince he only wanted to fulfill the dream of hugging his father again, who abandoned him.

Despite the fact that the story of the boy from Durango, Lupito, crossed borders, to the point that the American morning show, Wake up America, gave her the best Christmas.

The viral video of the 6-year-old boy, shared by Rubén Cervantes and his capeless heroes, through TikTok, managed to attract the attention of all Internet users, after the little Mexican was moved by asking for Christmas, “Dad, can you come over for Christmas to see me, to give you a hug, and then you can go to your other children?”.

The publication stole the hearts of many people, for which the production team of the American chain searched for the minor, until they found it, for which they made a live transmission MAC and Alan with Lupito and Rubén Cervantes, who unveiled the moving story.

The boy who is in first grade, although he did not have the presence and affection of his father, was taught that Santa Claus arrived at the forum, with gifts, including skateboards, bicycles, dolls of his favorite superheroes, sweets and balls, for Lupito and his brother Gael.

The full video can be found on the (despiertamerica) account on the Instagram social network, along with the description, “We found it! He is Lupito, the 6-year-old boy who moves social networks for his noble gesture by not asking Santa for anything. Just a hug from his dad! We met Rubén, a hero without a cape who helps Lupito in Durango”.