Lupita Nyong’o learned many valuable lessons as an acting student at the Yale School of Drama, but there was a crucial omission in the curriculum. “They told us that being an actor will be a long, lonely, hard and fruitless journey. They helped set us up mentally for failure, but they didn’t set us up for success,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter.

In Nyong’o’s case, success came quickly and dramatically when she won an Academy Award for her first film role fresh out of Yale, in 12 Years a Slave (2013). In Nyong’o’s videos at the time, as she lobbies and accepts awards, she seems preternaturally poised. But that grace hid an underlying confusion that would have serious ramifications for her health.

“I was mitigating my panic at all times because in extreme failure and extreme success, the body doesn’t know the difference,” says the 39-year-old actress. “Either way, I’m proud of how I weathered that particular storm, but it cost me. It cost me physically. I was extremely thin. My body was destroying itself and I got fibroids.”

Nyong’o finally had surgery to remove the fibroids and is healthy today. After the Oscar, she received many interesting job offers. She also played Nakia in Black Panther. Once again, Nyong’o was part of an extraordinary and unprecedented success. The film grossed $1.3 billion, became the first Marvel film to be nominated for best picture, and marked a watershed moment for the global impact of black culture.

In the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters November 11, Nyong’o reprises the role of Nakia, this time without the man who played her king, Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 of colon cancer. “He had an aura. He was the leader, and we were all cool with that.”

An important part of Nyong’o’s personality has been her beauty and the barriers she has broken as a dark-skinned black woman. By now, that image is so ingrained that it’s a Beyoncé lyric in the song ‘Brown Skin Girl.’

And he defied expectations again after the Oscar, thanks in part to some advice he received from Emma Thompson. “She saved my life. She had won this grand prize and my impostor syndrome was at an all time high for her. She encouraged me to do what she believed was best for my career. She helped me get back into acting work because she was so disillusioned. Becoming a celebrity is a completely different job than being an actor.”

As a second-generation public figure, Nyong’o has learned to keep her private life private. Almost every time she has been photographed with an attractive single person, her fans have speculated about her relationship with them, including Jared Leto, Michael B. Jordan and Janelle Monáe. Leto fueled the rumors when, while accepting an award in 2014, he thanked “my future ex-wife, Lupita.” “I’ve kept it private because I want some things to be just for me, and I want my work to be stronger than my love, that’s all. And I honestly hate the idea of ​​having to publicly resist my exes. I don’t need his faces in my face.”

When asked about the debate over whether Marvel movies are swallowing up the movie industry, he pauses. “It becomes a philosophical question of what art is and what its purpose is,” he says. “I think art plays a role in moving the people who experience it, and Marvel moves a lot of people.”