Lupita Nyong’o may be scary in her latest role, but she’s not afraid of anything. The actress of Kenyan descent and born in Mexico City 41 years ago, who won an Oscar a decade ago for her role in Twelve years of slaveryhas participated in projects of all kinds: romantic films, animations, documentaries, sagas such as Star Wars or Marvel… And now he has decided to make a foray into horror films mixed with science fiction. Directed by Michael Sarnoski, she stars alongside Joseph Quinn A quiet place: day 1, one of the most anticipated feature films of the summer season, which joins the two previous ones, from 2018 and 2020, which were directed by John Krasinski and starred Emily Blunt. Now, in this prequel that takes place before the previous ones, the actor and director is involved in the production and development of the story but without getting behind the cameras.

In this film, which premieres on June 28, the actress tries to hide in the noisy city of New York from extraterrestrial creatures that hunt humans through sound. In the company of her inseparable cat, who has become the star of the film, the protagonist will go on a journey in search of her salvation, in what will become a personal journey to feel alive again. The interpreter has been promoting the feature film and, accompanied by her mother, Dorothy Nyong’o, and her brother, Peter, attended the premiere on Wednesday night at the AMC theater in Lincoln Square, in New York, along with her colleagues. cast, actors Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou. Always a style standout, Nyong’o came dressed in a sparkly black Prada sequin jumpsuit with a miniskirt in the same color over it. The actress stopped to talk to EL PAÍS upon her arrival at the premiere.

Ask. What did it mean for you to join this franchise?

Answer. I have had a wonderful experience joining the family of A peaceful placeThe first two films made a difference in the world of cinema, people loved them and I feel honored to be able to continue that legacy. And I’m looking forward to seeing what impact this film will have.

Q. Was it a challenge to play this role, in which you barely speak and had to use more body language?

R. Yes, it was, but it was very enjoyable, inspiring and refreshing to be able to eliminate the words and address the way we actually communicate as human beings. We always communicate with more than words, and when words are removed, you have to be really honest with what you are trying to say with your body and facial expressions. It was a good exercise in acting, I liked it, it was actually a good exercise in life.

P. What was it like working alongside actor Joseph Quinn? [conocido por su papel en la serie Stranger Things]? They met when they started filming.

R. I loved working with Joseph. He is one of a kind from him. He is talented, he is committed, he is humble, he is generous, he is receptive. So it was very easy to work with him. And we had a lot of fun and I think we grew a lot together.

Q. You have climbed to the top of the Empire State Building to promote the film’s release. How was the experience?

R. I’m afraid of heights. This movie has been overcoming all my fears. But it was nice.

Q. What would you say to fans of this franchise?

R. I think fans of the first two will be happy to know that we’ve continued with the themes touched upon in this universe, but we’ve done it in a bigger way and we’re in New York City.

Q. What was the inspiration for your look from this night?

R. Making this film made me fall in love with cats, so my outfit is inspired by the feline world. It’s a cat suit.

Q. Before making this film I was afraid of cats. How did you overcome that fear?

R. I overcame that fear with a lot of help. Paramount hired a cat trainer to come to my house with cats and expose me to them very, very slowly. I learned about their behavior and gained the confidence to touch them with one finger, then two, and then my whole hand. And before I knew it, I could wear one. By the end of this movie I was madly in love with them.

P. And now he has his own cat.

R. I have my own cat, or he has me. He is my boss.