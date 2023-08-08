Lupita Ferrer, popularly known as the ‘Queen of Venezuelan Telenovelas’, was a guest on the ‘JB en ATV’ program, last Saturday, August 5. The outstanding artist came to the set of the humorous space to be a judge of a sketch in which the members had to recreate an iconic scene to pass a casting. Before demonstrating her talent, each comedian gave her a few words. When it was the turn of the popular Yuccathe comedian had an embarrassing moment when Jorge Benavides He asked her what projects the actress had participated in.

“In what novels has Lupita Ferrer participated?” he asked ‘JB’. “‘Heart of stone’ can it be?”, he replied Yucca. “You’re wrong”, said the recognized Venezuelan actress, who also maintained that he was apologizing to the humorist for his mistake. “What a shame!” he commented. Jorge Benavides.

What happened in the last edition of ‘JB en ATV’?

The ‘Mackina’he was invited to be part of the sequence ‘El gran chifa’, from ‘JB en ATV’, which is a parody of the cooking show ‘El gran chef: celesmos’. The young man is part of the group along with Marco Antonio, Paloma de la Guaracha and Deysi Araujo. Alfredo Benavides plays the jury Javier Masías in the sketch.

Both the comedian actor and the bodybuilder have made the public laugh with their witticisms every time ‘JB’s’ brother comes to his station to ‘taste’ his preparations. At some point they have made him angry, but he was held back by his companions.

Who is Lupita Ferrer?

Yolanda Guadalupe Ferrer Fuenmayor, better known by her stage name Lupita Ferrer, is a Venezuelan actress from. She is known as the “Queen of Soap Operas”. She is considered an icon of important Venezuelan dramatists such as Doña Bárbara, Esmeralda and Cristal, and with more than sixty years of experience in the film, television and theater industry.

Lupita Ferrer is a renowned Venezuelan actress. Photo: Instagram

