The Mexican singer Lupita D’Alessio, who has made public that she is working on her 2023 tour ‘Gracias Tour’, because with it she says goodbye to the stage, will be presented in Cancun, Quintana Rooport where he currently resides.

The presentation that Lupita D’Alessio will have in Cancun is already publicized on social networks and it will be on June 3 when she offers her show at the Plaza de Toros Cancun.

Mrs. D’Alessio has lived in Cancun for several years and chose that city to say goodbye musically as part of her ‘Gracias Tour’ and her fans will be able to enjoy her in an unforgettable concert, where she will sing her greatest hits.

According to information on the Plaza de Toros Cancún Facebook page, tickets for this last concert that Lupita D’Alessio will offer will be on sale through boletea.com

Ticket prices for the Lupita D’Alessio concert in Cancun:

-RuedoVip – $3,030.00

-Peripherals – $2,290.00

-Seats – $1,775.00

-Overall – $1,030.00

-GralVistaLimitada – $685.00

The concerts that Lupita D’Alessio offers on her goodbye tour are special, since in them she performs her first hits such as ‘Como tú’, ‘Se vende esta casa’ and even others that are part of her discography, among them ‘Neither war nor peace’ and ‘Caress me’.

These concerts are also special for ‘La Leona Dormida’ and the public because her son Ernesto D’Alessio is in charge of the opening, who also offers part of his musical repertoire.

Lupita, whose full name is Guadalupe Contreras Ramosis a singer who has established himself as such since the eighties, because with his voice, style and temperament he has been able to reach the taste of the public in Mexico, the USA and other countries.

Ernesto D’Alessio opens with his musical participation the concerts of his mother Lupita D’Alessio. Instagram photo

Why did Lupita D’Alessio retire from the stage?

Regarding why Lupita D’Alessio retires from the stage, this has been said by the singer: “I feel tired, I want to spend more time with the family and enjoy it, plus it’s time to do it because ‘everything has a time’.”

‘Gracias Tour’, Mrs. Lupita D’Alessio’s farewell tour, would end next December, but it has been extended until mid-2024, Ernesto D’Alessio has explained to the media.

‌

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp