Recently, Lupita D’Alessio is getting closer to starting her great farewell tour in USAso the famous singer gave a few words to EFE.

“I feel nostalgic, I don’t know what to say, because that last concert is not coming yet, it is not at the door,” said the 69-year-old artist.

And it is that Guadalupe Contreras Ramosor also nicknamed ‘sleeping lioness‘, He expressed that he sees his retirement from music “in the distance”, but in a process that is advancing.

Despite the fact that in the coming months the interpreter of ‘innocent poor friend‘ will give you the final goodbye to the stages of the American Union, he mentions that he has no idea of when will be the last concert of his careerbut he hasn’t considered it either.

“I do not plan to die on stage, because I am not that kind of artist nor am I the type to cause pity,” said the famous.

“I like to go on my feet, up, successful and healthy. I am turning 70 next year and I think it is time to start thinking about retiring, since it is a wise decision, ”she explained.

In fact, last Friday, Lupita D’Alessio was in the city of Miami to promote what would be her farewell in the United States, within her tour ‘thank you tour‘, where he wishes to express his gratitude for the support he has achieved during his more than five decades in that country.

It should be noted that the concerts of the tour began last January in Mexico and currently extends to the USA, this between September 22 and October 22.

“Latinos in the United States are the ones who have made Lupita D’Alessio,” remarked the artist who is undoubtedly an icon of music in the Aztec territory due to her long and admirable career.

“Mexico is my country and I love it deeply, but there is also Latin America and many people who want to see Lupita in the United States,” he said.

