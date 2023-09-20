Arrives Lupita D’alessio to Guadalajara with ‘Thanks Tour’ for his 50-year career, will be presented on Friday, September 29 at 9:00 p.m. at the Telmex Auditorium.

“Mexican singer Lupita D’Alessio announced on Monday her ‘Thanks Tour’ with which she wishes to thank the public (…) for following her trajectory for more than 50 years”says Ticketmaster.

The Ticket prices are between 480 and 2,640 pesos, Depending on the area, there are still quite a few seats left for this presentation in Guadalajara.

It is expected that in two hours, the singer will delight her fans with her hits such as ‘Mudanzas’, ‘Acariciame’, ‘Inocente poor friend’, ‘Ese hombre’, among others.

“The sleeping lioness” She has led a successful career recognized with several awards and sold more than 25 million records, although she is also recognized for her scandals and those of her children.