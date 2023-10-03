President of the FPA stated that the father was attacked by an armed trio; said that authorities in Paraná are investigating the case

The president of Agricultural Parliamentary Frontcongressperson Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), stated this Monday (2.Oct.2023) that his family’s farm in Paraná was invaded and robbed by 3 armed men. According to the congressman, the crime occurred on Sunday night (October 1).

Lupion too he said on his profile on X (former Twitter) that the father, Abelardo Lupion, was attacked by the trio. The 3 armed men took “personal property and other items of value”.

The deputy said he had received “all support” of the Military, Civil and Scientific Police, who are investigating the case. “I believe in the justice of God, men and our police. They will reach the bandits”wrote Lupion on the social network.