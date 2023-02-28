The president of the Agricultural Parliamentary Front (FPA), deputy Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), said this Tuesday, 28, that the agricultural sector wants to support the tax reform, but, for that, it cannot be harmed. The parliamentarian refuted accusations that the agro pays little tax and said that the government’s relationship with the ruralist caucus has to be technical, not ideological.

“We represent a third of the national GDP, 25% of jobs, most of the country’s exports. It is a sector that needs to be heard, respected and, above all, needs to have the opportunity to present concerns in relation to this next tax reform”, declared the parliamentarian during lunch with members of the reform working group created in the Chamber.

Lupion pointed out that the FPA has more than 300 members and said that the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), made clear the personal dedication he will have to approve the tax reform. This sign, according to him, was given when Lira decided to create the WG, which is composed of 12 members. The group’s rapporteur, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), and the coordinator, Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), participated in the FPA lunch, at the headquarters of the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA), in Brasília.

“We understand the need to reform the Brazilian tax system. We want to support tax reform. But, in order to support the tax reform, we cannot be harmed”, said the president of the FPA. “We have tax incidence from the first moment, in the preparation of the soil, until the time of export later on, in all the inputs that we use”, he amended.

The deputy stated that the agro does not live on subsidy, but on agricultural production. “We are taxed throughout the production chain. Be it in the purchase of seeds, pesticides, at the time of input, equipment, fuel, labor legislation”, he reinforced, saying that the statement that agro is under-taxed is “misplaced” and a “war of narratives”.