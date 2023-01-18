Anime Factory surprise announces that from today the entire anime series of LUPINE ZERO is available to all Amazon Prime subscribers on the streaming platform Prime Videos.

Directed by Daisuke Sakoassistant director at Lupine III – Back to the originswritten by Ichiro Okouchi (CODE GEASS) and with the character design of Asami Taguchi (Lupine III – The Italian Adventure), the series produced by TMS Entertainment tells the story of Lupine III as a young man for the first time, combining the stories of the original manga with unpublished adventures set in Tokyo in the 1960s.

All six episodes are available now, with Japanese dubs and Italian subtitles. Further details are available below.

THANKS TO ANIME FACTORY THE MINI-SERIES IN 6 EPISODES IS NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Milan, 18 January 2023 – Anime Factory is pleased to announce that it is now available on Amazon Prime Videos the miniseries LUPINE ZERO6 episodes to be enjoyed all in one go for an author’s binge watching a few days after the broadcast of the last episode in Japan. Directed by Daisuke Sako, assistant director in Lupine III – Back to the originswritten by Ichiro Okouchi (CODE GEASS) and with character design by Asami Taguchi (Lupine III – The Italian Adventure), the series produced by TMS Entertainment tells the story of Lupine III as a young man for the first time, combining the stories of the original manga with unpublished adventures set in Tokyo in the 1960s. The work masterfully blends action in strong colors and humor in an unpublished subject that refers to the first animated series of 1971, to become a modern “cult” for the historical fans of the character created by Monkey Punch and for the new generations of enthusiasts. All episodes are now available in the original subtitled language, waiting for the dubbed version which will arrive a few months later. You can watch all 6 episodes of the miniseries LUPINE ZERO on Amazon Prime Video, via the following link: https://bit.ly/LupinZero_PrimeVideo

Source: Anime Factory