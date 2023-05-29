PLAION announced the imminent arrival of the Home Video edition of LUPINE ZERO for the label Anime Factory. Produced in 2022 by TMS Entertainmentthe series that serves as a prequel to the adventures of the gentleman thief created by Monkey Punch will be available on DVD and Blu-ray starting June 15th. As a bonus for the Home Video edition we will find a set of collector’s cards and an in-depth booklet.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

LUPINE ZERO – From June 15 on DVD and Blu-ray TOKYO, 60s. THERE WAS A BOY WHOSE DETERMINATION CHANGED EVERYTHING. THE ORIGINS THAT NO ONE KNOWS OF THE GREAT THIEF KNOWN TO EVERYONE. Directed by Daisuke Sako (assistant director on Lupine the Third: Back to the origins), written by Ichiro Okouchi (CODE GEASS) and with the character design of Asami Taguchi (Lupine III – The Italian Adventure), the complete series in 6 episodes produced by TMS Entertainment and based on the character created by Monkey Puncharrives in one unmissable release. The new unpublished production dedicated to the most famous thief in the world, tells the story of Lupine III as a young man, combining the stories of the original manga with never-before-seen adventures set in 1960s Japan. FORM

Genre: Anime

Director: Daisuke Sako

Year: 2022

Label: Anime Factory LIMITED EDITION + BOOKLET + CARD

DVD 1 DISC

BLU-RAY 1 DISC EXTRAS AND BONUS FEATURES Teasers

Original Preview

Italian teaser

Italian trailer

Opening Textless

Ending Textless SPECIAL CONTENTS Collector’s card

In-depth booklet

Source: PLAION