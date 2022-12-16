With a surprise message on social channels, Anime Factory announces the arrival in Italy of LUPINE ZEROthe new prequel series starring young people Lupine III and Jigen Daisuke. We still don’t know anything about the Italian version of the series, just that “He will soon come to us too, with the usual, great commitment and passion ever”.

According to initial information, in this new animated series we will get to know the figures better Lupine I And Lupine IIrespectively grandfather and father of our dear Lupine III. The relatives of the historic thief in the colored jacket will be flanked by two female figures: Yokodescribed as a key character in the story, e Shinobua maid in the service of the family Lupine.

We can only trust Anime Factory and look forward to further news. We include below the Japanese trailer, with the rumors of Tsuku Hanataka (Lupin) e Shunsuke Takeuchi (Jigen).

Source: Anime Factory