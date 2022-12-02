This December 16th will officially debut on the Japanese streaming service HIDIVE the net anime LUPINE ZEROa series that serves as a prequel to the events of the gentleman thief par excellence Lupine III. Thanks to a brand new trailer, recently brought online by the channel YouTube from TMS extensionwe are introduced to some interesting surprises that will surely know how to capture the attention of fans!

In fact, in this anime, we will not only find an equally young version of the good Jigen Daisukebut we will also get to know better the figures of Lupine I And Lupine IIrespectively grandfather and father of our dear Lupine III. These will be joined by Yokodescribed as a key character in the story, and by Shinobua maid in the service of the family Lupine.

The recently released trailer, and which we show you below, also has the task of offering us a small taste of the songs AFRO”LUPIN’68 And Lupine Sanse Shudaika IIwhich will be used respectively for the opening and ending of the series.

