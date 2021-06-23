Netflix premiered the second season of Lupine on June 11, 2021 and, due to the success of the series, the filming of the new episodes has begun in France.

This news was confirmed by French journalist Romain Cheyron: “Lupine part 3 is officially announced,” the press man said on his Twitter account.

The new season of Lupine is in the filming stage. Photo: @ Romain_Ch / Twitter capture

When is Lupine 3 released?

On May 11, Netflix announced that Lupine would have a third season. Although no details were provided, fans will be able to enjoy this new installment. The statement was made through the streaming service’s social networks.

Lupine – official synopsis

The synopsis of the series based on the character of Maurice Leblanc indicates the following: Inspired by the adventures of Arsene Lupine, the white-collar thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge the injustice suffered by his father at the hands of a wealthy family.

The cast of the production is led by Ludivine Sagnier, Nicole García, Hervé Pierre, Vincent Londez, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab and Clotilde Hesme.

Where can I see Lupine 3?

The first two parts of Lupine are available at Netflix. Both seasons have five chapters that can be seen on the streaming platform. Meanwhile, despite the announcement of a third installment, the details of the release date are not yet known.

How can I subscribe to Netflix?

To subscribe to Netflix, you just have to choose the plan you want to belong to. The streaming service offers plans from 24.90 soles until 44.90 soles per month.