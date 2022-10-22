The big moment has finally arrived! From now, October 22the reservations of the beautiful are officially open Lupine the 3rd Elite Diorama Statue produced by Figurama Collectors! To grab one, just reach the official site.

Limited to only 950 pieces around the world, this beautiful collectible statue sees the gentleman thief Lupinethe beautiful Fujiko and the infallible Jigen within the mythical 500 yellow, in what looks like a reckless escape. It is in 1/8 scalemeasures H31 x W32 x D41 cm.

Below you can find some technical information about this spectacular statue!

Great news for all Lupine the 3rd fans hoping for a quality statue dedicated to the iconic group! Figurama Collectors has opened reservations for the Lupine the 3rd Elite Diorama Statue, the first of its kind for this incredible set of characters.

The pre-order mission can be completed here: https://figurama-collectors.com/products/lupin-the-3rd-lupin-fujiko-jigen

However, fans of Lupine, Jigen and Fujiko will have to move quickly, as only 950 pieces are available! By using AXES or Payfort to purchase this statue on our website, collectors can save $ 45 on shipping. Let’s take an exciting journey through all the details of the statue!

A fantastic first – We are happy to celebrate the first release of the line dedicated to Lupine the 3rd with a statue worthy of the importance of this series, produced in high quality polystone!

Partners in Crime – The adventures don’t begin until these three arrive… This is it

because Lupine, Jigen and Fujiko are present together for the first time ever, racing at great speed!

Official references – True fans may find this display quite familiar… It is a reference to the official graphics of Lupine III – The Italian Adventure!

Unique concept – Always on a mission to break the mold, we said au revoir to ours

typical solitaire style concept and put our creative skills to the test with this chase scene!

Lupine’s Getaway Ride – Lupin’s iconic yellow coupe whizzes across the cobblestones of the road, complete with dents and scratches earned on his wild journey!

Parts of the city – Under carefully structured pieces of road and cobblestones, there is a layer of the subsoil. A sturdy manhole and pipes visible through the dirt and rocks proposed as a base give a great idea of ​​the city!

Exciting extras – The team has integrated some interesting details for our most devotees

Series Fans: Jigen’s explosive PTRS-41 Antitank Rifle sits in the back seat of the runaway car, while a wanted poster flies in the wind and a meticulously designed tarot deck is scattered across a table as a reference to a game with strong connections to Lupine the 3rd!

About Figurama Collectors:

Figurama Collectors was born in 2015 from a lifelong passion for Japanese anime and

American comics. As a premium scale figure design and manufacturing company,

producing collectibles, we cater to connoisseurs of pop culture art with high standards.

