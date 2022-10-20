There are only two days left for the opening of reservations for the spectacular Lupine the 3rd Elite Diorama Statueand here it is Figurama Collectors go on the attack by releasing a brand new gallery of images to delight us even more.

As previously stated, this is a collectible statue in 1/8 scalemeasures H31 x W32 x D41 cmwith a limited production of only 950 specimens worldwide. Opening reservations will officially open this October 22 at 11 pm JST (that is 15:00 Italian time).

Considering the continuous sold out that Figurama Collectors statues usually get, you can subscribe to the appropriate one wishlist to be promptly notified at the exact moment of the opening of pre-orders.

Figurama Collectors reveals the Lupine the 3rd Collectible Statue Experience the thrill of the chase with Figurama Collectors as we unveil our Lupine the 3rd Elite Diorama Statue this October 22nd at 11pm JST! Whirling through the Italian streets with Fujiko at the wheel of Lupin’s iconic yellow coupe, this display offers all the emphasis of a thrilling heist in a vivid polystone package. This piece is unlike anything we have done before, with Lupine, Jigen and Fujiko all sculpted and placed in the same environment, destined to become the protagonists of every collection! Details abound in the swirling winds of this moment captured amidst the suspense of Lupine III Part IV: The Italian Adventure. Our illustrious thief Lupine leans out the window of his favorite car. His vibrant jacket emphasizes the dark shape of the Walther P38 pistol, while the trusty Daisuke Jigen on the other side of him unleashes a high-precision explosive shot. Shrewd and beautiful Fujiko Mine juggles her wheel, her bright red hair standing out from behind her windshield. As apples and bottles of wine fall from the crates on impact with the car, stray bullets bend a traffic sign and frighten an unsuspecting chicken. Fans will surely notice some nice details, a newspaper under a chair depicting Lupin’s “wanted” poster, as well as tarot cards flying off a table that contain subtle references to another much-loved franchise. Each 1/8 scale statue includes an exclusive A3 size art print and a certificate of authenticity signed by Figurama Collectors CEO Mr. Shanab, Concept Artist Daniel Kamarudin, and 3D artist Luigi Terzi! About Figurama Collectors: Figurama Collectors was born in 2015 from a lifelong passion for Japanese anime and

American comics. As a premium scale figure design and manufacturing company,

producing collectibles, we cater to connoisseurs of pop culture art with high standards. Product features: Concept Artist: Daniel Kamarudin

3D Artist: Luigi Terzi

Includes certificate of authenticity signed by Figurama Collectors CEO, Mr. Shanab, concept artist Daniel Kamarudin and 3D artist Luigi Terzi.

Includes exclusive A3 size art print.

Materials: Polystone, PVC, PU, ​​Transparent Resin

Product size: 1/8 scale (about H31 x W32 x D41).

Edition size: 950

Price: $ 495

Non-refundable deposit: 20% ($ 99)

Payment plan: up to 6 months (starting at $ 66 per month)

