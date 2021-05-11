Lupine, one of the many Netflix exclusive series, has earned a place among the streaming service’s subscribers, who are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the second part of the first season.

It was learned that the platform planned to launch the new chapters at the end of 2021. However, it changed its mind and decided to advance them. While its premiere arrives, Netflix shared the official trailer for Lupine part 2.

Lupine Trailer, Part 2

What will happen to Assane Diop in Lupine part 2?

Although the plan to frame Hubert Pellegrini did not work, a man close to him intercepts Assane while traveling on a train with Claire and Raoul, but manages to free himself and call the police.

Diop explains to Claire, his ex-wife, that the man on the train is related to his father and that he just needs to do something else to make it all over. After reaching their destination and allowing Raoul to get away from them, the boy is kidnapped. At the end of the first part, we see that Youssef Guedira is introduced as a key character for the new chapters. What will Assane Diop’s new plan be to get her son back and clean up his father’s image?

Lupine Part 2 Release Date

Netflix anticipated the premiere of Lupine part 2 and announced that the new episodes will arrive at its service on 11th of June.

Protagonists of Lupine, Netflix series

Omar Sy as Assane Diop

Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire

Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini

Nicole Garcia as Anne Pellegrini

Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini.