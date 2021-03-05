Lupine, a French Netflix miniseries that has fascinated users of the service, managed in January to position itself as one of the most viewed in Peru.

With Omar Sy as Assane Diop, the plot brings us back to an acquaintance from the entertainment world, Arséne Lupine, a character created by Maurice Leblanc, who is also called the ‘thief knight’ or the ‘master of disguise’.

After the broadcast of the first season of Lupine, more than one viewer wondered whether or not there would be a second part considering how the plot ended. Netflix confirmed yes.

As the months go by, we can finally see the trailer for Lupine season 2, which gives us some hints of what it will be like. Assane’s revenge against Hubert Pelligrini. “Cornered, he will be forced to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger,” reads the official synopsis shared by Netflix.

What will happen to Assane Diop in Lupine 2?

Despite the plan to frame Hubert pellegrini It did not work, a man close to him intercepts Assane while traveling on a train with Claire and Raoul, but manages to free himself and call the police.

Diop explains to Claire that the man on the train is related to her father and that he just needs to do one more thing to make it all over. However, Raoul is kidnapped and Youssef Guedira is presented as a key character for the new chapters.

When is part 2 of Lupine released?

Before its premiere, Netflix confirmed that Lupine would have 10 chapters divided into two parts, therefore, there will be a second season that could be released in the coming months or early 2022.