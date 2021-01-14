Lupine, Netflix’s new French miniseries, has fascinated users, who have placed it as the most viewed in Peru.

With Omar Sy as Assane Diop, the plot brings us back to a character already known in the entertainment world: Arsene Lupine . The fiction uses as inspiration the character created by Maurice Leblanc, also known as the thief knight and master of disguise.

What is Lupine about?

The series introduces us to Assane diop, a man who has grown fascinated by all the adventures of Arséne Lupine. The unjust death of his father will lead him to use everything he has learned from him to find the culprits, something that will allow him to forge his own legend in the world of theft. With more than one enemy around you, your skills will be put to the test.

When is part 2 of Lupine released?

Before its premiere, Netflix confirmed that Lupine would have 10 chapters divided into two parts s, therefore, there will be a second season that could be released in the coming months or early 2022.

What will happen to Assane Diop in Lupine part 2?

Despite the plan to incriminate Hubert pellegrini It didn’t work, a man close to him intercepts Assane while riding a train with Claire and Raoul, but manages to free himself and call the police.

Diop explains to Claire that the man on the train is related to her father and that he just needs to do something else to make it all over. However, Raoul is kidnapped and Youssef Guedira is presented as a key character for the new chapters. ¿Pellegrini will continue to escape the law?