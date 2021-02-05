Lupine is Netflix’s French action thriller series that is all the rage these months. The story is inspired by the famous literary character Arsène Lupine, a white-collar thief who appears in the French writer’s detective novels Maurice Leblanc.

In the plot available on the streaming platform, the French actor Omar sy plays Assane diop. He is a man who has grown up with the stories of this famous literary thief and sets out to avenge his father’s death for the injustices of a wealthy family.

Count the site note The Commerce of Peru that Assane diop lost his father when he was a teenager and believes that the family Pellegrini it’s responsible.

The series Lupine, on Netflix, stars Omar Sy.

Finding a book on Lupine, the life of Diop change and start to be guided by your favorite fictional character, Arsène Lupine, to achieve your goals.

This is how he assumes his character from “Gentleman thief”, which ultimately leads him on an adventurous journey to avenge his father’s death.

Diop’s plan in Lupine

The backstory is solid and Assane He manages to carry out impossible plans with ease.

Although, according to the opinion of the note of The trade of Peru, Lupine is not saved from having certain questionable points in his plot.

Lupine is a miniseries consisting of five chapters and a second season is expected.

The specialized portal Screenrant mentions some of these weaker points in the French series created by George Kay and François Uzan.

Detective Guedira, a fan of the books of Arsène Lupine, learns of the connections between the theft of the queen’s necklace and the fictional robber knight and immediately tells his co-workers and boss. However, they laugh at him and don’t believe him.

The opinion of the note Screenrant is that this is a bit exaggerated, since in real life there are copycat criminals all the time and the police are trained to look for patterns.

Just the fact that Paul Sernine and Luis Perenna are anagrams of Arsène Lupine should have been a great warning to the researchers. However, no one listened to Guedira, who is ultimately removed from the case.

Assane and his accomplices devised a plan to steal a priceless necklace at the Louvre that only involved knocking out three people and disabling some cameras.

In real life, this shouldn’t have worked, even if the Assane’s plan it was to betray his accomplices. According to the website of the Louvre, more than a thousand museum employees are dedicated to enforcing security. In addition, security would have been tightened before the auction and even more after the theft.

It is also more than certain that the Louvre has several security cameras and many redundancies in the event of a system failure.

Lupine premiered in the first days of January 2021 and is a resounding success.

Not to mention the fact that cleaning staff are likely to encounter more security checks entering and exiting the building than they are. Assane found in the first episode of Lupine.

Assane he risked enormously by causing someone to hurt him. He could have reasonably expected to be stabbed, which means he could have defended himself enough to stay alive, but there’s no way Assane could have explained things like a possible infection or improper medical care.

Unless Assane was somehow controlling exactly where he was stabbed, he could have already pierced a vital organ and died.

