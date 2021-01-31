Lupine, one of Netflix’s many exclusive series, has earned a place among subscribers to the streaming service, who are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the second season.

It was learned that the platform planned to launch the new chapters at the end of 2021. However, it changed its mind and decided to advance them.

This is known thanks to the fact that an official poster of Lupine 2 was published in Spain, which indicates that the second part will arrive in the summer of this year, this means that the new installment will arrive at the end of June.

The official poster for Lupine 2 shows its release date. Photo: Netflix

Starring Omar sy, the five-episode fiction tells the story of Assane Diop, a thief who admires the novels of Arsene Lupine. This is how he dedicates himself to copying his favorite character, while planning a harsh revenge for what they did to his father years before.

What will happen to Assane Diop in Lupine 2?

Although the plan to frame Hubert Pellegrini did not work, a man close to him intercepts Assane while he is traveling on a train with Claire and Raoul, but manages to free himself and call the police.

Diop explains to Claire that the man on the train is related to her father and that he just needs to do something else to make it all over. However, Raoul is kidnapped and Youssef Guedira is presented as a key character for the new chapters.

Lupine – trailer