The white-collar thief Arsène Lupine, created by the French writer Maurice Leblanc, has given rise to numerous versions on paper and in real life. The original character first appeared in 1905, in the French magazine ‘Je Sais Tout’. This kind of Sherlock Holmes in reverse has not only starred in stories and novels, written by Leblanc himself or other authors, it has also come to life in different audiovisual formats. Precisely these days the series ‘Lupine’, starring Omar Sy, appears at the top of the list of the most watched on Netflix. Part of the spirit of the literary myth to translate it to current times, taking into account what works especially in the serialized format. The classic of French literature is the inspiration for the intrepid anti-hero protagonist’s refined robbery schemes, such as ‘Lupine III: The First’, released this weekend on the mainstream exhibition circuit that adapts a successful manga series, created and illustrated by Kazuhiko Katō, aka Monkey Punch. The comic, a phenomenon in the Japanese market, has several versions, such as an anime series, and various animated films, including the laudable ‘Lupine III: Clagiostro’s Castle’, directed by the master Hayao Miyazaki.

In the pages of ‘Arsène Lupine, Knight Thief’, Leblanc described the first adventures of the famous icon. It was the seed from which the legend of the charismatic petty thief has been forged, whose Robin Hood-like criminal exploits end up turning into great adventures. Presented in specialized prestigious festivals such as Annecy or the Anima’t section of Sitges, ‘Lupine III: The First’ moves in the field of animation, this time in 3D, a technical decision that allows you to enjoy the design of some scenarios fascinating but tarnish some of its charm. Produced by Tōhō Animation, behind masterpieces such as ‘Akira’ or ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, responsible for the endearing ‘Stand by me Doraemon’ and the recommended live-action adaptations of the manga ‘Parasyte’ (available at Filmin ). This time, the charismatic Lupine III and his fellow workers are trying to steal the Bresson Diary, a precious treasure that is also being pursued by a perverse Phil-Nazi organization. More than ever the tribulations of this shameless friend of the alien become a cross between James Bond and Indiana Jones, with a dynamic and hilarious opening sequence, pure action, that sets the bar too high for the rest of the footage. The cartoonish tone comes and goes in an adventurous plot of intrigue that loses steam as it nears the end. The rhythm suffers in some passages, but the visual packaging, with some futuristic details, allows the viewer to be hooked without prejudice. Young and old will enjoy the parade of tangles. Slap on the wrist by portraying female roles. The bet on a certain parity in the main characters does not get rid of some thick schoolyard jokes. Well resolved action scenes and humor for all audiences.