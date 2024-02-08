Nexo Digital announced the arrival in Italian cinemas of the restored version of the beloved film LUPINE III – THE CAGLIOSTRO CASTLE. The 1979 animated film, which marked the directorial debut of Hayao Miyazaki for a feature film, it has in fact been restored and remastered in 4K and it will be possible to see it at the cinema on 4, 5 and 6 March. We will be able to find out about all the rooms participating in the initiative within the official site of the company.

“LUPINE III – THE CASTLE OF CAGLIOSTRO” BY THE OSCAR AWARD HAYAO MIYAZAKI AT THE CINEMA IN A REMASTERED AND RESTORED VERSION IN 4K SPECIAL EVENT AT THE CINEMA only on 4, 5, 6 March The legendary meeting between two legends: the creative flair of Monkey Punch and the brilliant direction of Hayao Miyazaki give life to the most iconic Lupine III film While his latest film, The boy and the heroncontinues to conquer the box office, cinema celebrates the Oscar winner Hayao Miyazaki with the return to the big screen of another absolute masterpiece: LUPINE III – THE CAGLIOSTRO CASTLEthe anime that marked his feature directorial debut in 1979 and became the first animated film presented at the Cannes Film Festival. The 4, 5, 6 March the film will in fact arrive in Italian cinemas (list soon on nexodigital.it) in remastered and restored version in 4K, presented with historical Italian voices, to allow fans to relive Lupine's greatest adventure directed by Miyazaki, in one of the most famous titles in the entire history of anime. In the movie LUPINE III – THE CAGLIOSTRO CASTLEthe protagonists are Lupine III and his faithful companion Jigen. Together, they managed to identify the source of the counterfeit banknotes that brought the world economy to its knees: Cagliostro, the smallest state in the world governed by the count of the same name. Inside the stone walls of the castle, the count holds the beautiful Clarisse prisoner, who holds the key to access a treasure of inestimable value. Lupine wishes to free the girl, punish the wicked and, of course, secure her treasure. In this extraordinary adventure, there is no shortage of other key characters from the saga like the seductive Fujiko and the tenacious Inspector Zenigata. The new Season Anime at the Cinemaan exclusive project by Nexo Digital distributed in collaboration with media partners Radio Deejay, MYmovies.it, Lucca Comics&Games and ANiME GENERATION. LUPINE III – THE CAGLIOSTRO CASTLE Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Original story: Monkey Punch

Screenplay: Hayao Miyazaki, Haruya Yamazaki

Art Director: Shichiro Kobayashi

Animation direction: Yasuo Ohtsuka

Direction of photography: Hirokata Takahashi

Music: Yūji Ōno

Producer: Tetsuo Katayama

Executive Producer: Yutaka Fujioka

A production: TMS Entertainment. Co., LTD Original comic books created by Monkey Punch

© Monkey Punch All rights reserved.

© TMS All rights reserved.

Under licensed to YAMATO SRL

