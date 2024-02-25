Lupine III: Lost Treasure Under the Sea (original title: Lupine III: Umi ni Kieta Hihou) was finally translated from Japanese. For those who don't know what we're talking about, it's one visual novel for Nintendo Gamecube which tells a new story of the gentleman thief Monkey Punch version.
The original, developed by Asmik Ace and published in 2003, never left the motherland (the visual novel genre opened up to the West relatively recently), but now fans have made up for the lack by creating a translation amateur, version 0.5.0 of which is available.
Lupine III: Umi ni Kieta Hihou tells of the theft of a golden pen in a coastal town in contemporary Greece. The coup naturally turns out to be more complicated than expected, given that there are many who want the same treasure.
The translation, which you can download from github, does not include the dubbing, which remains the original one, with Kanichi Kurita giving the voice to the most beloved thief of all time. Jigen is voiced by Kiyoshi Kobayashi, Goemon by Makio Inoue, and Fujiko by Eiko Masuyama. Zenigata, finally, from Gorō Naya. It's not perfect yet, but the authors are working to complete the missing parts.
#Lupine #III #Lost #Treasure #Sea #Gamecube #finally #translated #Japanese
Leave a Reply