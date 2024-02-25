Lupine III: Lost Treasure Under the Sea (original title: Lupine III: Umi ni Kieta Hihou) was finally translated from Japanese. For those who don't know what we're talking about, it's one visual novel for Nintendo Gamecube which tells a new story of the gentleman thief Monkey Punch version.

The original, developed by Asmik Ace and published in 2003, never left the motherland (the visual novel genre opened up to the West relatively recently), but now fans have made up for the lack by creating a translation amateur, version 0.5.0 of which is available.