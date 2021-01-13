Lupine, Netflix’s new French miniseries, has fascinated users, who have placed it as the most viewed in Peru.

With Omar Sy as Assane Diop, the plot brings us back to a character already known in the entertainment world: Arsene Lupine . The fiction uses as inspiration the character created in 1900 by Maurice Leblanc, also known as the thief knight and master of disguise.

What is Lupine about?

The series introduces us to Assane diop, a man who has grown fascinated by all the adventures of Arsene Lupine . The unjust death of his father will lead him to use everything he has learned from him to find the culprits, something that will allow him to forge his own legend in the world of theft. With more than one enemy around you, your skills will be put to the test.

Actors who are part of Netflix’s Lupine

Assane Diop (Omar Sy)

Claire (Ludivine Sagnier)

Juliette Pellegrini (Clotilde Hesme)

Madame Anne Pellegrini (Nicole Garcia)

Mr Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre)

Youssef Guédira (Soufiane Guerrab)

Benjamin Ferel (Antoine Gouy)

Babakar Diop, father of Assane (Fargass Assandé)

Captain Romain Laugier (Vicent Londez)

Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem (Shirine Boutella)

Raoul, son of Assane and Claire (Etan Simon)

Commissioner Gabriel Dumont (Vincent Garanger)

Figure of Arsene Lupine It has been adapted for film several times, its first appearance being in 1909 with Le voleur mondain directed by Georges Fagot and starring Max Linder. Its last story took place in France and was directed by Jean-Paul Salomé and starred Romain Duris and Kristin Scott Thomas in 2004.

Season 1 of Lupine is available on Netflix.