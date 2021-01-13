Lupine, the new Netflix drama, has won over viewers, who are already sharing their opinions on the first five chapters of French fiction on social media.

Starring Omar Sy, the series uses as inspiration the character of Maurice Leblanc, Arsène Lupine, to create a story full of mysteries and a death to be solved.

What is Lupine about?

The series introduces us to Assane diop, a man who has grown fascinated by all the adventures of Arsene Lupine . The unjust death of his father will lead him to use everything he has learned from him to find the culprits, something that will allow him to forge his own legend in the world of theft. With more than one enemy around you, your skills will be put to the test.

The books about Arséne Lupine

Maurice Leblanc wrote an extensive list of stories about his character, which have since been published as novels and short story collections. Some of them are:

Arséne Lupine, Knight Thief

The exploits of Arsene Lupine

Arséne Lupine vs Herlock Sholmes (Clear reference to the character of Arthur Conan Doyle)

The Hollow Needle: The New Adventures of Arséne Lupine

The confessions of Arséne Lupine

Eight strokes of the clock

The Extraordinary Adventures of Arsene Lupine, Knight Thief

Will Lupine have season 2?

The Serie Lupine It consists of 10 chapters divided into two parts. The first is already available on Netflix and we can see familiar faces in the cast: Vincent Londez, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Hervé Pierre, Xavier Lemaître and Soufiane Guerrab, among others.

At the moment, no release date for the new chapters has been revealed.