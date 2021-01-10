The name of Arsenio Lupine, a thief of Maurice Leblanc’s novels, resonated again on Netflix. The reason is the premiere of the series starring Assane Diop, a common man who decides to follow in the footsteps of the antihero to avenge the death of his father.

Some viewers were disappointed that the thief was not a character as such in fiction. Fortunately, the streaming platform has another title starring another Lupine: The castle of Cagliostro, one of the first Studio Ghibli films.

The film continues the canon of the 1971 animated series, which adapted the Monkey Punch comic, and introduced us to the descendant of the thief who lives a thousand and one adventures with several companions. Later, it had more installments but none became a classic like Ghibli.

The story introduces us to Lupine III, a graceful and athletic thief. Together with his partner Jigen, he travels to the small European duchy of Cagliostro. There they will help the beautiful Clarice, who tries to get rid of the fearsome count, and they will try to solve the mystery of a hidden treasure that dates back to the 15th century.

The castle of Cagliostro it served to launch the career of the already established director Hayao Miyazaki. While it was not an immediate box office success, it gained popularity after numerous re-releases, even being voted ‘the best anime ever’ by readers of Animage magazine.

It has now become a classic of the genre and the car chase scene is considered by many critics to be an anime masterpiece.