Ferrara, serial bike thief arrested: an unsuspecting 80-year-old

The inhabitants of Ferrara they can breathe a sigh of relief, in handcuffs the bike thief. He was unsuspected, a man over eighty. He stole one vehicle after another with a method that was all his own and at home – reports Ferrara today – the officers found 56 bikes stolen from several people over the previous months. After receiving several reports of bicycle thefts from residents of the historic center, the command of the local police he wanted to see clearly. This is how it began intense investigative activity, made up of stakeouts and shadowing, until a possible suspect was identified. The subject in question, in fact, was often seen passing through the streets of the city always on board different vehicles.

On November 15, – continues Ferrara today – the agents they followed the elder for several minutes until they lost sight of him. So the local police went directly to your home and here they noticed him coming again on board the mountain bike which had just stolen. Then, he himself headed towards the bus stop (with the plainclothes officers always on his tail) and then got off and got back on the bus. own bicycle. The last vehicle stolen belonged to one studentthe parents complained immediately and the search. The 80-year-old was caught in the act, the missing bike was right at his house.

