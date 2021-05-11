Lupine, the French series by George Kay and François Uzan, had a successful premiere on Netflix earlier this year. With only five episodes, we met the protagonist and his mission inspired by the famous thief from Maurice Leblanc’s novels.

In the series, we saw Assane Diop follow in the footsteps of the seasoned criminal, her childhood hero, to avenge her father’s death. As shown, his relative committed suicide 25 years ago after being accused of stealing a jewel from Queen Marie Antoinette.

After this personal crusade, the fans were left with several doubts: What will happen to Assane’s son? Will he catch Hubert Pellegrini? Will he prove his father’s innocence? To their delight, these questions will be resolved on June 11 with the launch of the second part.

As if this were not enough, Netflix announced through its official Facebook account that fiction will have a third part.

The news has surprised the followers of the program, who believed that the announcement of the third part would come with the end of Lupine 2. In this way, it is confirmed that Assane Diop still has many more stories to tell.

Who’s who in the Lupine series?

Omar Sy as Assane Diop

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire

Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini

Nicole Garcia as Madame Anne Pellegrini

Hervé Pierre as Mr. Hubert Pellegrini

Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guédira

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel

Fargass Assandé as Babakar Diop

Vicent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier

Shirine Boutella as Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem

Etan Simon as Raoul, Assane and Claire’s son

Vincent Garanger as Gabriel Dumont.