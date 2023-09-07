‘Lupin’ part 3 is nearing its long-awaited premiere. With this, the most wanted thief in all of France can be seen on the renowned digital platform Netflix. The American firm has just revealed the trailer and images of what will be seen in the new part of the story that stars Omar Sy. The series, which has become a worldwide phenomenon due to its plot, will have to deal with the ghosts it has left in the past, but the return of someone unexpected will turn everything upside down.

After avenging his father, Assane fled to protect his loved ones, but this character who became the most wanted in the European country will show us a new objective in this third part. Keep reading this note so you can find out all the details about the ‘Lupin’ trailer.

When does ‘Lupin’ part 3 premiere on Netflix?

Since the first season, the series has been directed by Ludovic Bernard, Daniel Grou and Xavier Gens, and this third installment will not be the exception. Likewise, the plot will continue to be linked to the story of Assane. The wait that made many desperate for two years will end on October 5, 2023. The official premiere will take place after midnight on the streaming platform.

Trailer for ‘Lupin’ part 3

What is ‘Lupin’ part 3 with Omar Sy about?

The story of ‘Lupin’ is based on the famous books by Maurice Leblanc. In these, the adventures of a criminal gentleman who is characterized by committing robberies in an elegant way are recounted. However, Netflix on this occasion only took the idea and the name of the character, giving it a 360 degree turn and which has been developing for more than 10 chapters.

In ‘Lupin’ part 3, after the death of his father, Assane decides to take revenge on the culprits who unjustly imprisoned his father and caused his death. On the other hand, this character stole a priceless necklace that belonged to Marie Antoinette. In addition, in this new installment, he must prepare himself so that he learns to live in hiding, leaving his wife and son far away. After that, he decides to return to France, Paris, to propose that they start a new life in another place.