The French series of the moment, ‘Lupin’, returns with a third season in which the most famous thief of the European country will have to deal with some ghosts from the past, after his face was revealed and his family has to flee to another place to start from scratch. Omar Sy come back in this part 3 to interpret Assane Diopa man who was inspired by a book about Arsenio Lupineknown as the gentleman thief, to take revenge for his father’s unjust imprisonment.

In the following note, we will tell you, among other things, where you can see this season 3, in which we will have the opportunity to see Diop more elusive than ever, so as not to be caught by the Police.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Lupin’ part 3: Netflix reveals the trailer and the first images of France’s most wanted thief

Where to watch season 3 of ‘Lupin’?

Part 3 of ‘Lupin’which began airing on January 8, 2021, can be seen, exclusively, through the platform Netflix, a page that obtained the rights to transmit French fiction. On this page, you can also find the complete chapters of the previous parts, which are divided into 5 episodes per season.

However, if you want to watch the series ONLINE and for FREE, you can access other websites such as Cuevana, PelisPlus, Repelis, etc. But, as these are pages in charge of the unauthorized dissemination of original audiovisual material, you must enter them at your own risk.

YOU CAN SEE: Lupine: third season began filming

What time does ‘Lupine’, part 3 premiere?

French fiction, suspense and mystery series created by George Kay and François Uzanwho were also in charge of writing the script, It premiered its third part during the early hours of Thursday, October 5, 2023. This new season is the most extensive so far, since it consists of 7 episodes, which range between 42 and 52 minutes in length, when the previous 2 had a duration of 5 chapters each.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Umbrella Academy’, season 4: when does the latest installment of the Netflix series premiere?

Part 3 of Lupine premiered at 3 am in Peru; However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico: 1.00 am

Colombia: 2.00 am

Ecuador: 2.00 am

Venezuela: 3.00 am

Bolivia: 3.00 am

Chile: 4.00 am

Argentina: 4.00 am

Uruguay: 4.00 am

Spain: 9.00 am

What will the third season of ‘Lupine’ be about?

“Assane must learn to live hidden and away from his wife and son. When he can no longer bear the suffering they suffer because of him, he decides to return to Paris to make them an a priori delirious offer: leave France and start a new life in another country. But it is impossible to completely get rid of the ghosts of the past, and a surprising return will disrupt his plans,” says the official synopsis of part 3 of ‘Lupin’.

Assane will send his family to another country after his face is revealed and he finds himself in the police’s sights. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix premieres: series and movies that arrive on the streaming platform in October

This is the cast of ‘Lupin’, season 3

Omar Sy as Assane Diop

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire

Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira

Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier

Shirine Boutella as Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem

Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini

Nicole García as Anne Pellegrini

Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel

Julien Pestel as Arnold de Garmeaux

Etan Simon as Raoul.

#Lupin #part #PREMIERE #watch #season #French #series