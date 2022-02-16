Belinda and Christian Nodal are in the spotlight for speculation about their separation. One of the most notorious reasons would be related to the ‘Toro del Corrido’, Lupillo Rivera, who was romantically linked to the interpreter of “La Niña de la Escuela” and “In love you have to forgive”, although the romance between the two It was never made official.

It was the Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani who said on her YouTube show, Gossip No Like, that the Spanish nationalized Mexican singer asked her partner for four million dollars to pay a debt to the SAT (Tax Administration Service). However, the regional singer discovered that he only owed 500,000 and the other 3.5 million were for taxes on the house that the Diva de la Banda’s brother had given to “Beli”.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Nodal gave his opinion on his relationship with Belinda: “Disappointment that I took”

Lupillo Rivera clarifies whether or not he gave a house to Belinda

On February 15, the TV Azteca program Venga a la alegría presented Lupillo Rivera’s statements about the house he would have bought from his former partner in La voz.

“I never had to give Belinda any money. She never bought him anything. Well, I did buy her some little gifts, a little bag here and there, but nothing that extravagant,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Belinda’s mother asks for respect for the duel her daughter is going through

Christian Nodal is caught with his ex-girlfriend

On February 14, images of Christian Nodal having dinner with his ex-partner, the influencer María Fernanda Guzmán, daughter of soccer coach Daniel Guzmán, went viral on social networks, while Belinda was in Spain.

Upon her return, the protagonist of the Disney movie The Cheetah Girls 2 ran from the cameras of the Despierta América program that were waiting for her inside the Mexico City International Airport.