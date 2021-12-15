The surprising departure of Vicente Fernandez, one of the greatest figures of ranchera music, which took place on Sunday, December 12, motivated the singer Lupillo Rivera to express the admiration he felt for the interpreter of “Por tu maldito amor” and “El hombre que te amo” and revealed that he has a tattoo in honor of ‘El Chente’.

‘El toro del corrido’, as the 49-year-old artist is known, told this during the interview conducted on the set of the Hoy program, on Tuesday 14.

Lupillo Rivera’s tattoo in honor of Vicente Fernández

Fond of expressing his admiration and affection through tattoos (he made one with Belinda’s face, which he later covered when she confirmed her relationship with Cristian Nodal), the singer of “Baraja de oro” and “Sufiendo al sol” explained that marked his skin with the logo of ‘El Charro de Huentitán’.

“Yes, I got a tattoo, which is what (Vicente Fernández) used to shoe his horses, the VFG, and I had the good fortune to show it to him and be talking with him” revealed. As he said, when he showed it to him, Alejandro Fernández’s father was very surprised. “Maybe no one had ever had a tattoo of him,” he said.

Lupillo Rivera on Vicente Fernández: “For me he was always a teacher”

Lupillo Rivera, who is promoting his new song “La defeat”, said that the admiration he felt for Vicente Fernández was such that it never occurred to him to think of doing a duet with him, because he did not believe he was up to his level.