The National President of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, told the Political Broadcast, that to strengthen Ciro Gomes’ candidacy for the Planalto, his party has been talking “ordinarily” with two parties: União Brasil and PSD. If an alliance was formalized with the acronyms, they would indicate the deputy for the pedetista ticket.

Assessing that Ciro is more likely to consolidate between the polarization between former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lupi assessed that alliances are a matter of having patience.

“The only name other than Lula and Bolsonaro that has been solidified for some time is Ciro. I think this conversation will come naturally. The alliance is a matter of having patience and persistence,” he said.

União Brasil and PSD have not yet defined a name for the Planalto, although both parties have shown interest in having their own candidate.

Gilberto Kassab’s PSD has already gone through “plan A”, when suggesting Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and through “plan B”, with Eduardo Leite (PSDB). Pacheco chose to focus his efforts on commanding the Senate, while Leite did not want to leave the PSDB to accept Kassab’s invitation.

The União Brasil, a party that was born from the merger between DEM and PSL, has also signaled that it may have its own name for the Presidency, with the suggestion that Deputy Luciano Bivar (PE) could be the head of the ticket. The party has also been negotiating with the MDB and PSDB the launch of a single candidacy for the Planalto, which would make an alliance with Ciro difficult.

River

Even with an impasse in Rio de Janeiro, Carlos Lupi denies that an alliance between PSD and PDT in the state has ended. “We didn’t end up with an alliance, we kept talking,” Lupi told Political Broadcast.

Both parties are vying for the head of ticket in the state. The PSD, led by Eduardo Paes, wants the former president of the Brazilian Bar Association Felipe Santa Cruz as a pre-candidate, while the PDT defends the former mayor of Niterói, Rodrigo Neves.

The party’s plan was to choose the most viable name to run for Palácio Guanabara, seat of the Rio de Janeiro government, while the other would make up the majority ticket as vice or candidate for the Senate.

“He (Paes) said that he still wanted to insist on Felipe’s name and was going to give the resource to make Filipe a candidate”, said Lupi, ratifying his support for Neves. About a date for a name to be defined, “only time will tell”, he said.

“We are still waiting for the possibility of having a consensus name, but politics is like that, politics is evolutionary, nothing like one day behind the other”, he added. Sought by the report, Santa Cruz did not answer the phone calls.

According to a Datafolha survey published last Thursday (7), Neves is ahead of Santa Cruz. While he has 7% of the voting intentions, Santa Cruz has 3%. Marcelo Freixo (PSB) leads the dispute in Rio de Janeiro, with 22% of voting intentions, followed by the current governor, Cláudio Castro (PL), with 18%. (Collaborated by Mateus Fagundes).

