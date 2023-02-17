The government’s expectation is that, by December, the average waiting time for service will be reduced to 45 days

The Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, said this Friday (17.Feb.2023), in São Paulo, that the government is preparing a joint effort to reduce the waiting list for medical expertise at the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) .

“This is my biggest queue today. There are more than 500 thousand who are waiting for an expertise. This mutirão starts in March and is to reduce part of the queue”he said.

At an event at the headquarters of UGT (União Geral dos Trabalhadores), the minister said that the mutirão should be started with priority in 3 states in the Northeast, which concentrate the largest queues for benefits that depend on medical expertise.

“It will start with the size of the demand, where the biggest queue is. I know that this happens in the Northeast, in Bahia, Ceará and Pernambuco, the 3 most serious states, mainly in the interior, where expertise is not arriving due to a shortage of experts”he said.

The government’s expectation is that, by December, the average waiting time for a medical examination will drop to 45 days.

“I want to frame [a fila] until December to stay 45 days as the maximum queue period. Up to 40 days, it is not even considered a queue. But I want that until December there is no one outside the deadline”, he declared.

BENEFIT CARD

During the visit to UGT, Lupi said that the government intends to launch, in March, the benefits card for retirees. The idea is that this card will be valid throughout the country and concentrate benefits and rights of retirees, such as free tickets on public transport.

“I want to create a card, a QR Code, that will be there, so you can show it anywhere. He could be on his cell phone. We are working for Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica to issue them to their clients. On them [cartões] will have all the unification of the benefits by law achieved by the beneficiaries of the Social Security. For example, mall parking, cinema entrance, bus, subway. I want to get a discount on plane tickets. Banco do Brasil and Caixa should also grant me some associated pharmacies for a discount on the medication. And then we’re going to expand to all sorts of advantages. The beneficiary’s card will be a kind of mileage to benefit the pension beneficiary”, he stated.

According to the minister, Banco do Brasil and Caixa together account for around 12 million out of a total of 37 million beneficiaries. Therefore, the idea is to start the project with these 2 public banks, but not stop looking for private partners. “Banco do Brasil and Caixa will be the first partners to join. But I want to try to get other banks to do it too.”he said.

REVISION

The minister also said that he intends to make an agreement with the STF (Federal Supreme Court) so that the INSS pays the lifetime review at the agencies, in the same way as was done with the review of article 29, due to insured persons of disability benefits. between 2002 and 2009, and which was paid in batches.

“For those who are already registered, I want to find a way so that, according to the value, we can make a schedule to put it in the account. Instead of resorting, I want to find a way out.“, he said.

“I spoke yesterday with the AGU [Advocacia Geral da União], and this is already in the decision-making phase, just waiting for the publication of the ruling. And she suggested, and I’m talking now with the INSS people, along the lines of [do artigo 29]. If the guy is already registered there and the INSS will have to pay, why not establish an agreement to do this in the citizen’s account, [de acordo] with our possibilities, to guarantee that he won’t be appealing for another 5 or 6 years? In 10 days I should have a proposal to take to him so that we can go to the Supreme Court”, he added.

In December, the STF recognized the lifetime review. By 6 votes to 5, policyholders won the right to recalculate benefits based on lifetime contributions.

In theory, the review can be requested by retirees and pensioners who started contributing to the INSS before July 1994, the month in which the Real Plan was created, and who retired between 1999, when the government changed the rules for calculating benefits after carry out a pension reform the previous year, and the 2019 pension reform.

CLAIMS

During the meeting with Lupi, the president of UGT, Ricardo Patah, said he had delivered a list of demands. One of the subjects that the center intends to deepen with the minister is the issue involving drivers of applications such as Uber and 99. “We took 4 or 5 demands that he [ministro] pondered and will answer us shortly“, he said.

After the meeting at the headquarters of the General Union of Workers, Lupi visited the Sindnapi (National Union of Retirees, Pensioners and the Elderly), also in São Paulo.

With information from Brazil Agency.