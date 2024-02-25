The duel between real Madrid and Sevilla has had few exciting actions, however, there is one play that we will remember for several days. Sevilla came very close to opening the scoring in the 52nd minute, but a monumental save by Andriy Lunin spoiled the party for the Andalusians.
Argentine Lucas Ocampos put a great service into the area for the arrival of Isaac Romero, who isolated himself and finished in a great way. When it seemed that the first score of the game was going to fall, the Ukrainian goalkeeper had a world-class reaction to prevent his goal from falling.
Lunin reacted with true feline reflexes, stuck out his knee and managed to deflect the ball to prevent his frame from falling.
Lunin has had a great season in LaLiga 2023-2024 and has made merengue fans not miss Thibaut Courtois too much.
Real Madrid is tying the duel against Sevilla and Andriy Lunin's save could be fundamental for the meringues to score points this weekend.
