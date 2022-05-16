This time the state of need was checked. The Cadiz He did not resign himself like him I raised and gave more than a game to Real Madrid, that allowed all the chances in the world to his rival, including a penalty. he stopped it Lunin, a goalkeeper that Madrid fans hardly know. He covers her long shadow Courtois, one of the artists of the season. Lunin took advantage of the opportunity granted Ancelotti and he was the best of the team.

The tie dislodges Cádiz, who went from defeat to tie and from relegation position to the possibility of definitively saving the category, but ended up where they were: penultimate, forced to win against Alaves in Victory and wait for news Majorca Y Grenade. All the stress that Real Madrid got rid of several weeks ago, at least in the League Spanish.

Lunin saves the penalty taken by Negredo during Cádiz-Real Madrid last Sunday.

Ancelotti it maintains its carousel of changes, measures the minutes of the players and draws conclusions from what it sees. In Cádiz, little was seen of Madrid, except the wonderful play of Rodrygo that preceded the goal Marian. A small masterpiece that mixed several football arts. The young winger drove the ball decisively, skillfully and cunningly, showing it and hiding it like a gambler, sending wrong signals that the Cádiz defenders were unable to decipher. A play of pure Brazilian aroma.

Rodrygo has fully vindicated himself in recent weeks. In each game he has gained confidence, as if he felt admitted to the demanding brotherhood of Real Madrid. Until now he was considered a player of details, of great details, but without too much weight in the team. He competed with Asensio for the only post in the air. If Madrid plays 4-3-3, Rodrygo has earned the spot.

If Ancelotti decides on 4-4-2, that’s what the line-up sounds like in the next final of the European Cup, Valverde He will be the undisputed owner. It has entered an overwhelming phase. The field is too small for him, or he makes it too big for his pursuers. The current stamp of him refers to a player that Ancelotti remembers very well. There’s a lot of Gerrardthe famous midfielder of the Liverpoolin Valverde’s unattainable stride, increasingly combined with skill and intelligence in his actions.

Lunin stood out because he prevented the victory of Cádiz in several interventions, including the stretch in the penalty that he launched black. It wasn’t just any save. Valverde and Rodrygo made it clear that they are in a magazine position, impeccable in what they do. In a match where Cádiz machine-gunned a comfortable Madrid, a player offered a particularly discordant note. Military He was very and seriously mistaken.

The Brazilian center-back failed in the markings, clearances and anticipations. He seemed unplugged, a concession that cannot be allowed. It is a defense that requires the maximum amount of energy and concentration. In an exuberant state it works well or very well. If he goes down one or two steps, as he did in Cadiz, he becomes too vulnerable.