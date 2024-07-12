Last season, Courtois’ injury and Kepa’s lack of effectiveness opened the door for Lunin to become a starter, who performed above expectations, being key in winning the La Liga and Champions League titles. Now, with the Belgian star fully recovered, it is clear that Andriy’s stardom will fall dramatically, despite this, the Ukraine international’s position is to remain with Ancelotti.
“Obviously I want to continue, but… Well, the only thing I can say is that everything went well with Madrid… And that now it’s in Madrid’s hands. That’s what I can say about my future. I don’t know what’s going to happen either. Instead of starting when it’s my turn because of the holidays, I’m starting on Monday the 15th. I want to be with the team from the first day because that’s what I want. If I didn’t want to be here I would have taken the whole holiday, but I want to go back now and continue, because I’m in the best team in the world.”
– Andriy Lunin
Pointing out that the final decision is in the hands of Real Madrid, Lunin refers to the possible extension of his contract, this being his last active year with the white team. The Ukrainian will only renew with the capital of Spain if his demands are met, which are not entirely financial, but rather sporting, as he does not plan on a year of being a full substitute behind Courtois, he wants open competition and he wants minutes on the field.
#Lunin #leaves #future #Real #Madrid #doubt
Leave a Reply