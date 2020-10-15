Positioned like a prisoner who is going to be shot with balls, Andriy Lunin (11-02-1999, Krasnograd, Ukraine) begins to clear balls under the watchful eyes of Zidane (delighted with the work he has developed these days in Valdebebas) and Roberto Vázquez, Madrid’s goalkeeper coach. After returning from being with the Ukrainian national team for a positive, the second test showed that it had been a false positive. And he has taken advantage of this week in Valdebebas to work tirelessly. The moment of being able to debut with the white shirt is approaching and the Ukrainian does not want to leave his two coaches bad. It is suspected that on Saturday he could play against Cádiz at the Alfredo Di Stéfano (4:00 p.m., Movistar LaLiga). The injury in the psoas that has had working to Courtois the last week at the Valdebebas gym he could grant the Ukrainian his debut with the white jersey

Even so, Courtois jumped to the grass yesterday to train with the rest of his teammates already recovered from his ailments. But Zidane wants the Belgian to be in top form for the first Champions League game next week (against Shakhtar, Wednesday 21, 6:55 p.m.) and, especially, for the Clásico against Barcelona (Saturday 24, 4:00 p.m. .). The match against Cádiz is a good opportunity to debut and show that behind the Bree giant there is a change of guarantees. In addition, the French coach already did it last year with Areola: he played against Osasuna before the derby against Atlético. Then he played 45 minutes against Bruges in the Champions League, repeating against Granada (4-2), due to Courtois illness days later.

Lunin was signed in the summer of 2018 from Zorya Luhansk. It cost about nine million euros plus another four of variables. That same year he was loaned to Leganés, but barely had minutes (seven games, with seven goals conceded and three clean sheets). Worse was last season: started at Valladolid (only 210 minutes in two Cup games) but in the winter market Madrid got it back to give it back, this time to Oviedo. There he showed his virtues: he played 20 games in a row in which he conceded 20 goals and made 53 saves (2.65 average). It was key in the salvation of the Asturians.

Very peaceful and accompanied by his girlfriend, Anastasia, the Ukrainian just bought a house on the outskirts of Madrid, where you will be moving in November. Unlike his colleagues, he has looked for a quiet area to begin his Madrid adventure. And his first chapter can begin against Cádiz …