Courtios’ presence is great news for everyone at Real Madrid, with the exception of one man, substitute goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The still very young goalkeeper has outstanding sports conditions. The reality is that within the Madrid squad he has excellent references and very good feelings about what the goalkeeper is capable of, however, with the Belgian as an untouchable starter, Andriy’s sum of minutes is usually very poor.
So far this season, the goalkeeper has only added minutes during Courtois’s injuries as well as in some games that correspond to the Cup. However, the Ukrainian is considered a goalkeeper with conditions to be a starter in some other part of the world. That is why the player would already be evaluating his departure from the club in the summer, because under any scenario, Thibaut will be untouchable the following year and therefore Andriy the eternal substitute, a role of which he has tired.
From Spain they inform that the Ukrainian goalkeeper likes many teams throughout the world and he is notified of it. That being the case, he will sit at the table with the Real Madrid board of directors to ask for his departure from the club in the summer and define together with the whites if this will be through a transfer or a definitive transfer will be carried out. What is a fact is that the goalkeeper will press, together with his people, what is necessary to leave.
