Much has been said about what Benzema and Vinicius Jr. have contributed last year and this year as the key men in the success of Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid. It cannot be denied that both offenders are key in achieving titles, they make a difference either on par or one over the other. But that brilliance that both players receive tends to overshadow other men on the squad who have perhaps been as vital or even more vital than them, such as Thibaut Courtois.
If Madrid has won everything it has won in the last two years, it is largely thanks to the Belgian, who on more than one occasion has made saves worthy of what he is, the best goalkeeper in the world. That being the case, it is normal for the Belgian World Cup player to have an untouchable role within the Madrid boxing squad, a fact that harms only one man in the club, the Ukrainian Andrey Lunin, who is ready to leave the Merengue box this summer market.
Lunin is a quality goalkeeper more than enough, it is not a secret for anyone, however, there is no way that he can compete with Courtois. That is something that the goalkeeper understands and for which he has transmitted to the board his desire and need to go out in search of minutes, either on loan or for definitive sale. Those from the capital of Spain will open the door and for now the plan is to choose someone from the youth ranks to be the second goalkeeper of the first team.
