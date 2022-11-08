Genoa – A horrible death. The articulated vehicle first overwhelmed the scooter, then dragged it for about thirty meters. And he finished his ride by crushing the woman who was riding the motorcycle. For Romana Conte, 51, living in via Orsini in Albarothere was nothing to do: she died instantly.

An accident with an uncertain dynamics that happened yesterday afternoon around 5 pm Canepa seafrontnear the Magazzini del Sale, in Sampierdarena, towards the west. The accident section of the local police, coordinated by Stefano Biggio, tried to understand what happened, but to give a plausible answer it will be necessary to view the images of the video surveillance cameras that are along the road. In the hope that the heavy vehicle does not hide the view, so as to be able to tell if the scooter was regularly in the right lane and was tightened by the truck, or if it was daring to overtake where it could not and it got too close.

The scene of the accident (photo Paolo Zeggio)

The man who was at the wheel of the Tir, a 53-year-old Piedmontese, is being investigated for road murder. He told the police that he hadn’t noticed anything and that he had braked when he heard something under the tires and the screams of the other drivers.

The registration of the truck driver in the register of suspects allowed the investigators to seize the articulated vehicle and above all to download the data recorded by the tachograph: how many hours the man had been behind the wheel, when did his working day start and if he respected the rest required by law. The scooter was also seized.

Genoa, accident in Lungomare Canepa: a woman dies





The experts will tell the investigators how the clash took place. The magistrate, the prosecutor Giovanni Arena, arrived on the spot together with the patrols, wants to understand if the motorcycle has been hooked (and this would aggravate the position of the suspect) or not.

Finally, the cell phone was seized of the truck driver (and probably also that of the victim, although nothing had yet been decided on the matter yesterday evening). The last calls made or received and the last messages sent will be analyzed. But also the social applications. Anything, that is, that may have been a distraction. Especially for the suspect.



The findings of the agents of the accident section of the local police n Lungomare Canepa

Arena led the agents of the Accident Section in the investigations. The line marked on the asphalt, from the point of impact to the end of the balance, makes an impression. The agents heard some witnesses, in particular a girl who was not far from the victim when she was crushed. Apparently she noticed what had happened.

They saw nothing, however, because they were in the shop working, the employees of Fisherlandia, a resale specialized in fishing items. Neither did the inhabitants of the condominium overlooking the Canepa seafront. «I was at home – explains a boy who went out on the terrace to watch the surveys – I heard a noise and I ran outside to see what had happened. When I saw the scooter on the ground I feared that someone had died ».



The inspection by prosecutor Giovanni Arena

The woman’s lifeless body got stuck under the heavy vehicle and it took several hours to recover. And also to give it a name. The relatives of Romana Conte – she had a husband and two children – they were warned only late in the evening: they were worried because they were waiting for her at home and didn’t see her coming. And the phone was turned off. Traffic in the western direction, at Sampierdarena, remained paralyzed for several hours, from via di Francia (mainly due to the narrowing due to a construction site) to the Cornigliano bridge. The brigade guarded the most difficult intersections in the neighborhood, indicating the alternative routes to follow.

THE PREVIOUS

Three years ago the death of an 18-year-old boy. Guardrail under indictment

The case The last serious road accident on the Canepa waterfront occurred on August 30, 2019. An eighteen-year-old boy, Alberto Profumo, residing with his family in the Castelletto district, was killed in the Sampierdarena area. According to what was reconstructed by the local police, Profumo was traveling by motorbike along the Canepa seafront, towards the west just before midnight.

At the height of the red building, the motorcyclist had lost his balance and swerved to the left, ending ruinously on the ground. Then the terrible impact against the guardrail that had caused him very serious injuries. It was useless then the rush to the emergency room of the Galliera hospital where Profumo’s heart stopped beating shortly after. On the spot were intervened the agents of the accident section of the local police who had carried out the surveys of the accident.

In the crosshairs of the investigations, then coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Maria Chiara Paolucci, the road protections had ended. Barriers, albeit of very recent construction which, according to initial findings, lacked plastic protections and other devices capable of reducing the risk for motorcyclists of serious injuries due to the impact with the structures. Solutions already present, for example, in corso Europa.

And invoked for a long time also for the Sopraelevata, after a 26-year-old Genoese died in 2006 against one of the guardrails, Elektra Piras.