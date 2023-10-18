Of Health editorial team

Once thought impossible, this technique has proven to be very useful. In Milan, from 19 to 21 October, experts from 40 countries will compete in the 5th edition of LAUNCH Congress

Lung ultrasound, long thought to be simply impossible because it is based on ultrasound which does not transmit well in hollow organs filled with air such as the lungs, in reality it turns out to be very useful when they are not well ventilated due to some pathological process. The ultrasound then produces artifacts which doctors today are able to recognize and from which they draw very useful information. They can even be measured making the technique quantitative and this allows for personalize care for the smallest and most serious patients hospitalized in intensive care.

And dedicated specifically to lung ultrasound LAUNCH (Lung ultraAound in Child and Neonate) Congress, now in its fifth edition, which from 19 to 21 October will bring together more than four hundred participants from over 40 countries. The congress, launched five years ago in Paris and now become itinerant, has arrived q

this year in Milan for the first time. LAUNCH was born from an idea of ​​Professor Daniele De Luca, professor of Neonatology at Paris Saclay University and president of the European Society for Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care (ESPNIC).

The advantages Lung ultrasound is used to personalize respiratory support or to decide on the administration of surfactant in premature newborns – explains De Luca -. But Even more important is the total non-invasiveness of the technique compared to others that require ionizing radiation, which we logically want to avoid in the little ones. In adults hospitalized in intensive care, CT scanning is often used which is not feasible in newborns for these reasons.

In contrast, quantitative lung ultrasound is now known to provide more precise information than a simple traditional x-ray (the so-called slab) and close to those of the CT scan. Furthermore, the technique takes only a few minutes and is carried out directly at the bed or incubator, therefore neonatologists and resuscitators-pediatricians they can also perform multiple ultrasounds in one day accurately detecting changes in the little patient's conditions and being able to adapt therapeutic choices which become personalized in a way that no other method allows, he adds.

Integration of ultrasound and other monitoring It is therefore clear that it is a truly innovative and important technique, especially for the most critical patients and even more so for newborns and children, even if it is even used in adults. As every year, the multidisciplinary congress saw the participation of experts both from the neonatal-pediatric world but also from adult medicine, coming from various European countries but also from Canada, USA and Australia. This year the “leit motif” represented byintegration of the results obtained from lung ultrasound together with those coming from other monitoring in intensive care. This, in fact, on the one hand allows us to understand the patients’ situation even better and on the other to ensure that ultrasound truly becomes a simple tool, integrated into the daily routine and within everyone’s reach. a bit in the ropes of the technique itself, given its simplicity and given that an ultrasound is normally available in any neonatal or pediatric intensive care unit.

Training Proof of this is Professor De Luca's team in his center in Paris has trained more than 3,000 colleagues in recent years and the method is now spreading more and more, representing a topic highly requested by doctors, but also by paramedical staff. This year in Milan, the LAUNCH includes pre-conference workshops carried out at the neonatal intensive care (Clinica Mangiagalli) and pediatric (Clinica De Marchi) of the University of Milan with the collaboration of the professor. Fabio Mosca and Dr. Giovanna Chidini and their teams, who introduced the novices participating in the congress to the technique. In some way we can define this innovation as truly "Italian" considering its pediatric development and widespread diffusion in our country. It The way of managing the most critical small patients is increasingly changing and provides the possibility to better understand clinical conditions and carry out research in an absolutely non-invasive way. It is no coincidence that professors De Luca and Mosca were recently found to be the only Italian neonatologists in Stanford's World's Top 2% Researchers of the best researchers in the world drawn up by Stanford University.