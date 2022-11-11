“AstraZeneca strongly believes in lung cancer prevention, screening and early diagnosis. The goal is to double five-year survival“. Like this Mirko Merlettivice president of business unit oncology of AstraZeneca, on the sidelines of the meeting that saw healthcare professionals alongside start-ups, academics and innovation experts, discussing on multidisciplinary work tables in the last phase of the project ‘Breathink‘dedicated to creation.

‘Breathink – we think about lung cancer together‘is an open innovation project promoted by AstraZeneca, which has been heavily involved in the area for years. “AstraZeneca is a founding member of the Lung Ambition Alliance, an alliance between international institutions that includes patient associations, scientific society and industry – Merletti reports -. There are three pillars: identifying the onset of lung cancer as quickly as possible, improving the patient’s therapeutic path and accelerating access to innovative treatments.“.

AstraZeneca’s commitment is lasting: “For years we have been engaged in pharmaceutical innovation mainly starting from lung cancer – concludes Merletti -. We have an important portfolio of both target therapy and lung cancer-focused immunotherapy. We have an extremely rich pipeline of both registration studies on molecules already currently available for patients but also new molecules on which we are aiming to further improve the outcome of patients with lung cancer ”.