Lung cancer vaccine trials begin. Phase 1 of the trial has begun in the UK, US, Germany, Poland, Spain and Turkey, as reported in the Guardian. The mRNA vaccine has been christened with the acronym BNT116 and is being produced by the German company Biontech with the same technology used for the covid vaccine.

How the vaccine works

In the 7 countries involved in phase 1, the vaccine is being administered at 34 research sites. The treatment is supposed to target and destroy diseased cells, without affecting healthy cells and thus reducing side effects.

The trial will involve patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer, patients with advanced stages, or patients with relapse. The program includes people who have not yet undergone radiotherapy, and there are also patients who will receive the vaccine in parallel with immunotherapy.

In London, the first patient to receive the vaccine was Janusz Racz, 67. He was diagnosed in May and began chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Racz received 6 doses in 30 minutes at the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Clinical Research Facility. He will receive one dose of the vaccine per week for the next 6 weeks and then one dose every 3 weeks for the next 54 weeks.