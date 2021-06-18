In Italy, about 6,000 people get sick with microcytoma every year, a form of lung cancer with a particularly poor prognosis. The smoke it represents the main risk factor and in fact smokers are 60 times more likely to develop it. Also due to its aggressiveness and rapid growth rate, 60% of patients receive the diagnosis at an advanced stage or metastatic disease, i.e. when the tumor mass is no longer confined to a single lung, but distant metastases are already present.

Time for Lung

To promote correct information on this pathology, the new national campaign “Time for Lung – every moment counts” is launched. The campaign is promoted by AstraZeneca with the patronage of the WALCE association (Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe) onlus with the aim of raising awareness of the microcytoma, a disease that has not been heard about until now due to the lack of effective long-term therapeutic options. The campaign also aims to inform patients, caregivers and clinicians on the value of time in disease management: from the role of early diagnosis to the importance of rapid intervention in order to provide the best treatment regimen available for patients. All information is available on the dedicated platform (https://semplicementeio.it/time-for-lung/) divided into two sections: one dedicated to clinicians and a second for patients and caregivers, with articles and videos made by oncologists, psycho – oncologists and other medical specialists. The contents will then be relaunched by strong activity on the main social media.

Carcinoma

“Small cell lung cancer is considered an aggressive tumor due to the speed with which it increases in size and the high ability to metastasize at a distance and in a short time – comments Prof. Silvia Novello, President of WALCE onlus and Ordinary of Medical Oncology at the Department of Oncology of the University of Turin – Arriving in a timely manner to a diagnosis could allow to intercept and treat the tumor at an earlier stage, when the risk of recurrence is lower, or at least to provide, as soon as possible, the best available treatment in extended disease, which at this time is represented by the combination of chemo and immunotherapy ”. “The” Time for Lung – every moment counts “campaign – continues Novello -, in addition to making specialists aware of the importance of timely diagnosis, aims to promote correct lifestyles and to inform patients about those factors and behaviors that have the power to influence the course of therapies, including the habit of smoking “.

“With the Time for Lung campaign – concludes Mirko Merletti, Head of Oncology AstraZeneca Italy – AstraZeneca confirms its commitment alongside Patient Associations for the benefit of an ever better quality of life, even after a diagnosis of lung cancer. The objectives shared with WALCE onlus as part of this initiative are on the one hand to raise public awareness of lung microcytoma, a disease that affects about 6,000 Italians every year, and on the other hand to give importance to the time and value that this has for all patients who have received a diagnosis of SCLC, for their caregivers and for the specialists who will accompany them in all phases of the care path.