The training and sharing of medical knowledge not only have an impact on the life of patients, but also determine the progress of medicine itself and influence the appropriate use of the economic resources of the national health system. Given this general premise, a highly qualified training course for teaching minimally invasive surgical techniques of pulmonary resection, aimed at the treatment of one of the most widespread “Big Killer” tumours, is essential.

In the case of lung cancer, in fact, the epidemiological and clinical relevance is considerable, considering the very high incidence rates in the population at risk and the world record in terms of mortality. In this context, a timely diagnosis and a minimally invasive surgical approach, where indicated, can make the difference: in fact, by reducing the surgical impact, the patient can have less pain and a faster post-operative recovery, with a possible reduction in the days of hospitalization and a benefit in terms of healthcare costs.

These are the main reasons which, 4 years ago, prompted Prof. Federico Rea – Director of the Division of Thoracic Surgery and Lung Transplant Center of the University Hospital of Padua – to set up MIPREP “Minimally invasive pulmonary resection executive program”, a training aimed at training thoracic surgeons not yet experienced in thoracoscopic surgery, offering them the possibility of gaining theoretical and practical experience in different centers, as well as sharing their work on an online platform to further deepen their training.

“In the past, to create access to the chest, a large incision was made with a spread, which resulted in a lot of pain and difficult recovery after the operation. Today, however, a minimally invasive thoracoscopy technique (VATS) allows the patient to leave the hospital 2-3 days after surgery and recover faster because it is less painful than the ‘open’ technique, i.e. traditional surgery. Hence the idea of ​​promoting the MIPREP educational course throughout Italy, sponsored by the Italian Society of Thoracic Surgery SICT with the non-conditioning contribution of J&J MedTech” underlines Prof. Rea “Furthermore, it is also important to underline that in this scenario the diagnosis is a fundamental strategic tool to improve the prognosis of patients with lung cancer and the Veneto Region is actively working to enroll citizens belonging to the target population and direct them towards organized screening pathways”.

The MIPREP educational project is a highly qualified training course for teaching minimally invasive surgical techniques of pulmonary resection and aims to represent a continuous and constantly updated source of training for the specialist. The participants – only 8 and selected on the basis of their curriculum – had the opportunity to follow the best Italian thoracic surgeons who demonstrated – with theory and practice – how to treat lung cancer thanks to technology. Technological innovation is fundamental and has made it possible to bring a favorable benefit to the quality of life of operated patients with the exercise of minimally invasive techniques and the use of digital solutions such as, for example, 3D mapping to personalize care.

The course – started in July in Pratica di Mare (Rome) at the J&J MedTech Italia headquarters – will end after three days of work on December 15 in Padua, at the Thoracic Surgery Department of the Hospital directed by Prof. Rea who – with an average of 346 interventions per year in the last six years – is considered an excellence, representing the first center in Veneto and among the top ten in Italy.

The opportunity to promote an educational path that can be framed internationally and oriented towards learning the minimally invasive technique is now an important necessity for the best treatment and the patient’s clinical result: the treatments are less invasive and more conservative. But not only that, the training of young thoracic surgeons on innovative and minimally invasive techniques is essential today because it is necessary to accelerate the learning curve and, consequently, the performance of surgeons in a phase of personnel shortage that affects the whole country.

Pathways such as MIPREP can be a boost to increase the number of surgeons specialized in these techniques and therefore also expand the treatment opportunities at specialized centers in Italy.

A project that could not leave Johnson & Johnson MedTech indifferent, always attentive to the needs of patients and the training of the medical-surgical class, and which supports – as a non-conditioning sponsor – training courses that cover all phases of the treatment process – healing, looking far beyond just the surgical act, but considering the training at 360 degrees, along the patient’s entire journey: from diagnosis to recovery.

“For us at J&J MedTech there is no innovation if it is not accompanied by adequate training and constant updating of the scientific community” reports Simona Braghi, Country Medical & Education Director of Johnson & Johnson MedTech “It is therefore essential to work closely contact with professionals and excellence in this sector to provide young surgeons with stimulating and quality training courses, which can expand not only their skills but also their vision of future treatment opportunities.We strongly believe in this project sponsored by the Italian Society of thoracic surgery (SICT) because it starts from innovation and, above all, integrates the theoretical part with clinical practice”