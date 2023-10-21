Of Vera Martinella

With the arrival of many new drugs targeted against individual mutations, it is crucial to have, right from the diagnosis, the molecular profile of each patient for increasingly personalized medicine.

A new era opens, that of personalized medicinefor the care of non-small cell lung cancer: An increasing number of people may benefit from new drugs aimed at sspecific mutations that cause cancer. With advantages both in terms of lengthening survival (from a few months to several years) and in terms of quality of life because the need for chemotherapy and the toxicity of the therapies are reduced. Many studies presented at the annual congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (Esmo, European Society for Medical Oncology), underway in Madrid, are dedicated to this topic: the improvements achieved in the treatment of lung cancer thanks to innovative treatments being tested and aimed at precise genetic alterations, very widespread and rare. Improvements that concern patients with an early-stage disease, but also those in an advanced stage.

Genetic tests make the difference: treatments chosen on a case-by-case basis There are 44 thousand new diagnoses of lung cancer every year in our country (non-small cell lung cancer represents approximately 80-85% of all cases), with 34 thousand deaths recorded in 2022. Especially in the last decade scientific research has made important progress and the survival of patients, for years stuck at just a few months, can now be extended for a few years in a growing number of cases. fundamental know if and which genetic alterations are present within each patient's neoplasm because it is precisely on the basis of the so-called "molecular profile" of the tumor that we can choose the most effective treatments on a case-by-case basis – recalls Silvia Novello, professor of medical oncology at the University of Turin and responsible for the Lung oncology at San Luigi Gonzaga in Orbassano —. Already today, around a third of lung cancers can be tackled with an approach in the context of precision medicine: that is, by searching for molecular targets for which targeted drugs have been developed.

Standard therapies today are destined to change An important opportunity for patients, because using specific drugs has led tosuperior effectiveness of treatments and to one better tolerability of treatments, guaranteeing long life expectancies for a disease that until 15 years ago had a decidedly poor prognosis. The results of various trials illustrated at Esmo 2023 are notable and indicate that we can expect changes in clinical practice – says Alessandra Curioni-Fontecedro, from the University of Fiburg (Switzerland) -. Which means that they are so relevant as to change the current standard of care, but also that it is increasingly crucial that lung cancer is diagnosed and treated in hospitals where more specialists with expertise in this pathology work and where patients are guaranteed the test for molecular profile.

The KEYNOTE-671 study The results of the phase three trial (the last before the final approval and entry onto the market of a medicine) KEYNOTE-671 indicate, for example, that in the early stage immunotherapy with pembrolizumabbefore and after surgery (the trial recruited 797 patients with operable non-small cell lung cancer, stage II, IIIA or IIIB), added to chemotherapy reduces the risk of death by 28% and improves overall survival, with the 71% of patients alive at three years. An important step forward towards the concrete possibility of recovery for people diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer and which is destined to change the current standard treatment. an important step forward – explains Novello -. Pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy before surgery and followed as a single agent after surgery has the potential to become a fundamental strategy that can modify the history of this early-stage malignancy, significantly increasing the chances of cure. Historically, more than half of patients with this neoplasm, even when diagnosed at an early stage, have a relapse following the operation, while with the addition of immunotherapy to chemotherapy (which is the current treatment) the relapse rate decreases significantly.

EGFR mutation Two other trials, MARIPOSA and MARIPOSA-2, which will be exhibited during the presidential session of the congress on Monday 23 October, concern those who have advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and present one of the most widespread mutations, that ofthe EGFR gene: The results indicate that patients treated with a combination of new drugs (amivantamab elazertinib) they had a survival free from disease progression (i.e. the time between the end of the treatment cycle and the moment in which the tumor recurs) significantly better than the currently most effective treatment (osimertinib). Specifically, the MARIPOSA-2 data show that patients who progressed after osimertinib and are treated with amivantamab and lazertinib plus chemotherapy have a longer survival free from disease progression, says Filippo de Marinis, director of the Oncology Division. thoracic at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan.

For those without mutations There is also hope for those who face an advanced or metastatic neoplasm and have a relapse after several previous lines, today candidates to receive only chemotherapy – continues de Marinis -: the results of the TROPION-LUNG01 trial, which will also be illustrated on Monday 23rd, give a glimpse a significant prolongation of disease progression-free survival using a innovative drug-conjugated monoclonal antibody (datopatamab deruxtecan), which combines a monoclonal antibody, designed to selectively target cancer cells), with a cytotoxic agent that kills them. a highly selective medicine for cancer cells, which minimizes damage to surrounding healthy cells and increases the effectiveness of treatment. Most patients do not benefit from a single drug, but need multiple lines and multiple drugs combined with each other – clarifies the expert -. We need further research to understand how to "mix" treatments, in which stage of the disease and in which categories of patients, in order to obtain the maximum possible results for patients, while containing the costs of our NHS.

ALK RET mutations and other rarer ones In today’s presidential session, Saturday the 21st, research shows that the use of targeted drugs can reduce the need for chemotherapy. A discussion that seems to apply to operable patients positive for the ALK mutation (treated with alectinib), for those with advanced carcinoma and RET mutation (treated with selpercantinib) and for those who have a rarer and more difficult to treat alteration, that of insertion of EGFR exon20 (who received the experimental drug amivantamab). And again: other studies reinforce the value of adding immunotherapy to chemo in some subtypes of non-small cell lung cancer. For example, the results of the CHECHMATE 77T trial indicate that, in operable patients, the use of the immunotherapy nivolumab plus chemo before surgery manages to reduce the tumor and favors a better response to the treatments that will be carried out subsequently. We know that the best prognosis is if the drugs before the operation lead to the disappearance of the tumor, the new data indicate that adding nivolumab to the chemo in the pre-operative phase and then continuing the maintenance immunotherapy for a year is even more effective concludes De Marinis .