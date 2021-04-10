Lung cancer is indicated by nine symptoms, reports Express, citing data from the British Cancer Research Organization.

The most common precursor to illness is persistent coughing. Also, in the presence of cancer, this symptom is accompanied by hemoptysis and pain.

In addition, shortness of breath and chest pain may indicate the presence of masses in the lungs. Experts advise paying attention to loss of appetite, dramatic weight loss and constant feeling of fatigue. You should also be alert for recurring chest infections.

The Organization for Research on Cancer noted that if the listed symptoms are detected, you should immediately seek medical help and undergo an examination.

