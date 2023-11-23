“We are still in the phase of clinical trials, but there is a suggestion from the community of member states to commit to implementing a screening campaign”. This was stated by Giorgio Scagliotti, professor of medical oncology at the University of Turin, following the presentation in Milan, Wednesday 22 November, of the “New options, new paths” campaign, promoted by Astrazeneca with the collaboration of the Walce association.
